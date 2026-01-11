RACINE — Tenants at Arcade Apartments in downtown Racine say they've been without a working elevator for weeks, creating challenges for some residents.

Latricia Manning, who lives on the third floor with her sons, said the elevator broke down just before Christmas and has remained out of service since.

Watch here: What tenants at Arcade Apartments in Racine have to say as they have been without a working elevator for weeks.

Racine apartment tenants frustrated with prolonged elevator outage

The broken elevator has created significant challenges for Manning's family. Her 24-year-old son has cerebral palsy and requires assistance to leave the apartment.

"I have a son that has cerebral palsy. I couldn't take him to, you know, to our Christmas events, New Year's, nothing, doctor's appointments," Manning said.

To get her son out of the building, family members must carry him down three flights of stairs.

She said her younger son will carry his brother over his shoulders.

"And my boyfriend, he carried the wheelchair down behind him," Manning said.

TMJ4

This isn't the first time Manning has dealt with elevator problems at the building. She said the elevator was broken when she moved in in June 2024 and remained out of service for at least a month. This time she reached out to TMJ4.

"We need some help up over here," she said. "That's not right."

TMJ4 previously reported on a similar elevator issue at the building in December 2024.

Another tenant who contacted TMJ4 but did not want to be interviewed said in an email that residents who can't walk down the stairs "are basically trapped."

When TMJ4's Lauren Sklba visited the leasing office during posted business hours on Saturday, the doors were locked and no one was inside, despite hours listed as 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Multiple attempts to reach building management were unsuccessful. She called two numbers listed online for the building and left a message. She also called and spoke with a manager who said they couldn't provide any information but would provide a media contact number. As of Saturday afternoon, that information had not been provided.

She also attempted to contact The Michaels Organization, which owns the building. As it was outside of normal operating hours, she left a message.

Manning said she also struggles to contact management.

"They're never in the office," she said. "We got the number to the building that they don't ever answer."

Manning said other disabled and elderly residents live on the fourth floor and struggle with the stairs.

"There's disabled people staying on the fourth floor walking up all those stairs," Manning said.

If the situation doesn't improve, Manning said she would like to take further steps.

She also plans to find a new place to live.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip