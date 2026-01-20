RACINE — A pregnant woman is out of the hospital and recovering after being violently attacked as she left her workplace in Racine County on Thursday morning. As of Monday, police had not yet made any arrests in the case.

Gheonna Lacy, who is 25 weeks pregnant, was leaving her shift at an assisted living home on Windsor Drive when two people approached her, one carrying a baseball bat.

"I'm better today. Yesterday was a little bit better as well," Lacy told TMJ4's Lauren Sklba on Monday.

The attack was captured on security cameras surrounding the facility. Video shows two people making their way from the front of the home to the back of the property before approaching Lacy as she headed toward her car.

TMJ4

"They had no remorse for me," Lacy said.

Lacy said one attacker was a woman she knows, and the other was a man she may be able to identify.

"I made sure I paid attention to him," she said. "I've never seen him before, but I can recognize him, yes."

Despite the violent nature of the attack, Lacy said her unborn child is safe. A doctor told Lacy that, at most, her baby was likely shaken up.

"My baby is fine, he is fine," she said.

Watch: Pregnant woman recovering following attack as police search for suspects

Pregnant woman recovering following attack as police still search for suspects

The Racine Police Department's Violent Crime Unit is investigating. Police said they hope to provide an update this week, which could include naming suspects, recommending charges, or even making arrests, according to RPD Sgt. Alicia Mitchell.

"And they just ask me to be patient," Lacy said.

The attack has left Lacy feeling unsafe.

"I had to change my locks, just in case. I have cameras on my front and back doors now. I don't want to leave the house," she said.

During the attack, Lacy said she tried to position herself where the security cameras could capture what was happening.

"I also was focused on getting myself to the back of the house so that they could be visible on camera," she said.

A GoFundMe has been started to help Lacy as she continues to recover from the attack.

"You never think something like that will happen," Lacy said.

