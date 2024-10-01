MILWAUKEE — There is an elite group of dancers in Racine. They have been trained in the harshest environments by the most challenging coaches. They’ve performed under the brightest lights. One could only hope to keep up with this group of dazzling dancers.

"When we're in the parade, if your grandchild's there yelling to them, you go and give them a hug. There's no you have to stay in line or formation," Tammie Radspinner said.

James Groh Members of the Senior Moments Dance Group pose for a photo at Training by J in Franksville.

Okay, so maybe it's not actually that exclusive and elite of a dancing group. These aren't the next Michael Jacksons or Patrick Swayzes of the world, but they are having tons of fun.

“There are no such things as mistakes with our group. It’s called a solo," Radspinner said.

She is the co-founder of the group Senior Moments Performance Group in Racine. It's a dance troupe formed about two years ago with her friend Cheryl Parisi. It's a group of about 40 ladies who just love to move, shake, and groove. They perform at events like parades across Southeastern Wisconsin.

The group's goal is to remove any barriers to dancing and performing. There are no tryouts and no member fees. It's open to anyone 50 and older. To join, you just have to reach out to them via the Senior Moments Performance Group Facebook page and show up to rehearsal.

Watch James Groh dance with the Senior Moments Performance Group...

No Tryouts, Just Fun: Racine’s Senior Moments Performance Group proves anyone can dance

“Some of us that love to move and dance have a hidden pom pom girl that never got to come out, and now you get a set of poms to come with us to and have fun," Radspinner said.

It doesn't matter if you have ever danced before. All that matters is you bring energy and a good attitude.

“I thought I don't know if I can do this. I have two left feet, but they make it very easy and everybody I have met is great in here," member Mary Huck said.

The group is also a celebration of being older. These ladies understand and support one another as they go through difficult times. Huck joined in January 2024. She was looking for an outlet after her mom passed. For a while, it was hard to smile and find joy. The dance group gave her a way to physically express herself and provided her with a sisterhood.

James Groh Tammie Radspinner is the co-founder of Senior Moments Dance Group.

“The minute I walked into the practice I started smiling and haven’t stopped since," Huck said.

That sense of camaraderie was a foundational part to the group. Radspinner wanted the group to be a place where members could confide in one another and build relationships.

"To just celebrate being older, having fun, moving, volunteering, giving back, a time in our lives where we want to build a sisterhood. It's kind of harder making friends as you get older," she said.

The group practices three times a month. One of their rehearsal locations is at Training by J in Franksville. The next performances are at the Racine Holiday Parade on Nov. 9 and the Waukesha Christmas Parade Dec. 8. The group will be volunteering their time at the VA's bingo event in October and at Achievements by James in Union Grove which offers day services to adults with disabilities.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip