Hope and healing for Waukesha Christmas Parade attack victims, resiliency center is allowed to stay open

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A program that was providing therapy and support for victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade attacks was in danger of shutting down but can now stay open for another year and a half.

The United for Waukesha Resiliency Center was providing hope and healing for people like Carrissa Davis. She and her daughter were both in the parade as part of the Waukesha Xtreme Dance Team.

photo provided Carrissa Davis and her daughter Grace (9) before the Waukesha Christmas Parade in 2021.

Three years ago, Carissa drove the truck that played the music for her daughter's dance team during the Christmas parade. Her daughter Grace, 9 years old at the time, walked behind her dancing. She says her daughter used to light up when she danced.

TMJ4 Carrissa Davis stands inside the United for Waukesha Resiliency Center.





“The light in her face is just gone. Her struggle is definitely still there,” said Carrissa.

Carrissa says nearly every dancer around her daughter was hurt. Carrissa, who is also an EMT, turned from dance mom that day into a first responder. Both have come to the United for Waukesha Resiliency Center for healing.

Photo Provided Grace (9) stands in front of the truck the Waukesha Xtreme Dance team decorated for the Waukesha Christmas Parade in 2021.

“It goes in spurts. Right now, we are back to struggling to sleep at times,” said Carrissa.

“We are still receiving new calls from our community members who are now ready to receive mental health services,” said Allison McGaver, the outreach and communications director for United for Waukesha Resiliency Center.

She says two years after a violent attack is typically when survivors report feeling the most isolated and alone.

“I never felt judged for coming here,” said Lauree Madson, who watched the Waukesha Christmas Parade when the attack happened.

TMJ4 Lauree Madson was at the Waukesha Christmas Parade in 2021 with her daughter when the attack happened.



She started coming to the Resiliency Center with her daughter when it opened. Over time, she even brought other children who watched the parade to do therapy as well. It is why both Lauree and Carrissa say it is so important that this center remain open.

“It was really kind of a bonding thing that they were able to do to heal and grow,” said Lauree.

“Knowing that you can talk about those things and they understand,” said Carrissa.

The Resiliency Center will now be open through May 2026. If you are interested in getting services, you can click here for more.

