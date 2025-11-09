Multiple juveniles detained, some adults arrested, after fights following Racine Holiday Parade, police say

RACINE — Police say Saturday's holiday parade in Racine ended with fighting, detainments and arrests.

According to a release from the Racine Police Department, several fights broke out as the event concluded. As a result, the department says it arrested a few adults and detained, cited and released multiple juveniles.

The department adds that at this time, it does not have the exact number of people who were detained or arrested or their ages.

