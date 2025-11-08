Downtown business owners look forward to holiday events, hope for foot traffic

RACINE — Ahead of Saturday's holiday parade and tree lighting, local business owners were hopeful that the festivities would kick off what might be a successful shopping season in downtown Racine.

Adam Booth, owner of Vintage and Modern Books on Sixth Street, said this Christmas marks only the second holiday season for his shop.

"There's a lot of people that still don't know we're here," Booth said.

For Autumn Latimore, the timing couldn't be better for her new business. Stitched Quilt Shop opened November 7, just a day before the parade.

"We are thrilled that we are able to really take advantage of the holiday and the excitement and the energy," Latimore said.

At Stitched, visitors can find fabric, sewing supplies, gifts and everything needed for those hoping to make presents themselves this holiday season.

"The whole idea of giving of yourself and making something is such an essential part of the holiday season," Latimore said.

Latimore said she hoped Saturday's parade would bring in first-time shoppers and more traffic to downtown.

"As small businesses, especially downtown, we look to having these special events to bring people out," Latimore said.

This year's parade featured 56 entrants, including area organizations, performance groups and first responders. Downtown Racine Corporation was optimistic about potential turnout ahead of the event, despite a cold and wet forecast.

For both Booth and Latimore, holiday events like the parade represent important business opportunities.

"It allows us all for showcase ourselves in a way that folks don’t necessarily see on a day-to-day basis," Latimore said.

It also allows visitors to explore downtown in a way they might not on a typical day.

"Stay awhile, walk around, see some of the new stores, because we'd had a few new businesses open as well," Booth said.

"This gives them a chance to really embrace the experience of walking through their local downtown and see what's going on," Latimore said.

Booth emphasized the importance of community support for local businesses heading into the holiday season.

"Every dollar that's getting spent in the downtown is really going to help to keep the shops open," Booth said.

Latimore echoed this sentiment, reminding the community to shop local when they can.

"You’re supporting other U.S. businesses, other local businesses and your neighbors," she said.

Saturday's parade and tree lighting are just the beginning of festive events planned in downtown Racine. The Festival of Trees, a candlelight concert, Kris Kringle Tour and more are scheduled for the coming weeks and months.

You can find more information about these events at Downtown Racine Corporation's website.

