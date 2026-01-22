Mount Pleasant residents divided over Microsoft's proposed 15 new data centers

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — More than a dozen new data centers could soon be built within eyeshot of Beth and Neal Neubauer's backyard in Mount Pleasant, and the retired couple said they're frustrated they learned about the plans while watching TMJ4 News.

"We're just worried about losing our home that we've been in for 29 years," Neal Neubauer said.

Beth Neubauer said the timing couldn't be worse for their family.

"We're just recently retired and finally being able to enjoy our yard and everything else and now this," Beth Neubauer added.

The Mount Pleasant Planning Commission voted Wednesday to move forward with plans that would advance the next steps of building 15 additional data centers on the already designated and zoned Microsoft compound.

"We're stumped. Just couldn't believe it," Neal Neubauer said.

"Yeah, yeah, shocked," Beth Neubauer echoed.

Neal Neubauer said the scale of the project has grown significantly since the original plans.

"The original phase was one data center over on KR, now this is 15, it's just gigantic," Neal Neubauer said.

The commission approved two different recommendations: a campus of nine buildings near Durand Avenue and a campus of six buildings along International Drive.

The approval for Durand means Microsoft can start applying for building permits and begin vertical construction. The approval for International means its draft review is approved, and Microsoft needs to return with a final site plan review.

These approvals still need to be voted on by the full village board.

"We were very angry. I couldn't sleep last night," Neal Neubauer said. "And I said oh here we go again."

When asked where their frustration lies, both Neal and Beth Neubauer pointed to Mount Pleasant officials.

The more than 200-page plan was made public Tuesday, so TMJ4 asked Village Trustee Nancy Washburn if that was enough time for the public to understand the plans.

"I'm not sure that the general public can even read those documents; they're very detailed, so I think yes, that is enough time," Washburn responded.

While some residents oppose the expansion, others say it will benefit the village and region.

"This is simply gonna put a lot of people to work," said Shaun Coates, who works with the Northern Midwest Regional Council of Carpenters.

Coates said during phase one's peak, there were 4,000 construction workers. He expects that number again for phase two and possibly double that for phase three.

"Everybody's using data, so we need to build that up just as we do our roads and bridges and everything else," Coates said.

The Mount Pleasant Village Board is set to discuss and vote on the two recommended plans during a meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, January 26.

