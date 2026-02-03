RACINE — A Racine County man was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday for his role in a drunk driving crash that killed a father of four in Caledonia in May 2024.

Jesse Wilson was riding his motorcycle along Four Mile Road on a Saturday morning in May 2024 when Baljinder Singh allegedly attempted to pass another vehicle and crossed into oncoming traffic, colliding with Wilson and killing him.

Singh pleaded no contest to a charge of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle while having a prior intoxicant-related conviction in December. His plea means he does not admit to the crime but accepts the punishment.

Mother of drunk driving crash victim speaks out following sentencing in Racine County

On Monday, a judge sentenced him to 15 years in prison with 10 years of extended supervision.

"Jesse was a character. I mean, he made everybody around him laugh, all the time," said Kelly Wilson, Jesse's mother. "I think about him every day. It's like I can't just call and say, 'Hey, what's happening, kid?'"

Wilson's partner, Lindsay Smith, spoke in court Monday about the family's devastating loss.

"Jesse should be here. He should've attended his son's graduation, his daughter's...birthday, he should be holding his family, and taking his daughter to father-daughter dances, watching his boys grow into men. And I should have him beside me," Smith said.

Kelly Wilson believes there should not have been a plea deal in the case. She said she would have preferred to go to trial.

"I don't think that the community would've let him off so easy," she said.

According to the criminal complaint, blood testing showed Singh had a blood alcohol content more than twice the legal limit. The crash was captured on video.

"I mean, who wouldn't find him guilty? After watching that," Wilson said.

Now, Wilson says she'll do her best to move toward healing.

"Now it's time to try to put it behind me and try to heal, if that's possible. 'Cause I'm not really sure it is possible at this point," Wilson said. "Do you ever get over losing your only child? I don't think so."

Singh addressed those in attendance Monday.

"I'm deeply sorry for the loss and for everything that happened," he said.

Singh also has a civil case pending against him related to this deadly crash.

