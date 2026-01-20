Microsoft submits plans for 15 more data centers in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — Microsoft's footprint in Mount Pleasant could be getting even bigger. A spokesperson for the company told TMJ4 they have plans for two additional data center campuses in the area.

The dust hasn't even settled on earlier phases of Microsoft's project, but the scale of what's coming next is gigantic.

Two preliminary proposals submitted to the Village Plan Commission reveal plans for 15 new data centers, spread across two additional campuses.

The expansion's total taxable value is estimated at over $13 billion. When combined with prior projects, Mount Pleasant is set to become one of Microsoft's largest data hubs in the nation.

Documents show the expansion would cover nearly 9 million square feet of new development. Campus One, near Durand Avenue, would house nine buildings. Campus Two, along International Drive, would add six more buildings plus office space.

"Microsoft has proposed an expansion in Mount Pleasant, with plans submitted for two additional datacenter campuses on land we purchased in 2024," a Microsoft spokesperson said. "These preliminary plans are the next step in our years-long development process, and we look forward to sharing more about our specific plans as we go forward, as we've done for our first two sites in May 2024 and September 2025, respectively."

While data centers aren't known for thousands of permanent factory jobs, the impact is on the tax base and construction. The project is currently sustaining around 2,000 union trades workers daily.

Once finished, the entire complex is expected to employ several hundred IT technicians and engineers.

TMJ4 wanted to see what neighbors living nearby thought of this expansion, but no one answered or wanted to share their input on camera. Some only mentioned that they missed the country lifestyle that was once in Mount Pleasant.

Site plans and maps for the new campuses will be up for review Wednesday. Village staff is recommending that they be approved.

The Village Plan Commission will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday, to discuss the new plans.

