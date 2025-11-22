Local businesses support Festival of Trees as the holiday tradition returns to Racine

RACINE — After more than 10 years away, Racine's cherished Festival of Trees returns this weekend, bringing more than 40 decorated trees to Festival Hall and supporting local nonprofits in the process.

The festival was once an integral part of the holiday season in Racine, creating lasting memories for families and community members who participated for nearly two decades.

"A lot of good memories, a lot of fun," said Dan Reisdorf of Milaeger's. "We participated every year. I think it was almost like 20 years that they had the Festival of Trees."

Robert Felle of Felle & Associates remembers the festival's impact on his family.

"My mother-in-law was a huge fan of it," he said. "One of last year's that they held it she actually won two trees that year."

The return of the festival has sparked excitement among longtime participants who missed the annual tradition.

"I missed it so much. It's always been almost like a part of my life this time of the year," Reisdorf said.

The return carries excitement for how the festival could grow in the coming years.

"It has been historically one of the best events, I think, we've had in Racine," Felle said.

Dawn Carrillo of the Racine Farmers Market called the event a "win-win" for the community, as it shows off area businesses and benefits nonprofits.

"What a great opportunity to be part of it," she said.

Local businesses are helping make the festival's return possible, with widespread participation from companies and establishments throughout the city.

"I think it's really neat. And how many people participated as far as companies and establishments in this city—I think it's good," said Wendy Coey of the City of Racine Tavern League.

Each tree at the festival is sponsored and decorated by community members, featuring diverse themes ranging from the Grinch to the lake, local bars, and the farmers' market.

Festival visitors will have the chance to win these decorated trees through raffles, taking home both the tree and all its trimmings.

The Festival of Trees opens to the public Saturday, offering the community a chance to gather in the holiday spirit as a beloved Racine tradition returns.

"I just think it brings a lot of people together," Coey said.

Details about the Festival of Trees can be found at Festival Park's website.

