TICHIGAN, Wis. — They come from the shore or paddle in on Tichigan Lake.

Little by little, a growing collection of kayakers known as the Tichigan Lake Yakers, a ladies-only kayaking group, gathered Wednesday for their first 'Pier Hop' of the season.

For the past 10 years, they've been making a splash in the Waterford community and surrounding areas.

Mike Beiermeister Tichigan Lake Yakers

"It's just a really cool group of women," said Kali Pawlik, a member of the Tichigan Lake Yakers.

TMJ4 first learned of the group during 'Let's Talk, Waterford!'

Member Kali Pawlik reached out for TMJ4 to join the 'Pier Hop,' where the group kayaks from place to place, enjoying friends and snacks.

Mike Beiermeister Kali Pawlik

Wednesday was a special Strawberry Moon-themed gathering where members volunteered to bring themed treats to share.

"Friendship, inspiring each other, having fun," Pawlik said about the group.

What started with just five women in 2015 has blossomed into an impressive community of 116 members, with over 50 attending Wednesday's 'pier hop' celebration.

Watch: Ladies-only kayaking group making a splash in Lake Tichigan and community

Ladies-only kayaking group making a splash in Lake Tichigan and community

2025 marks their 10-year anniversary. The group is made up of women from Racine, Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties.

"You feel free to share things that you wouldn't normally be able to share, or share camaraderie and just have a lot of fun kayaking out on the lake," said Anne Bischke, who just joined the group.

Mike Beiermeister Anne Bischke

Bischke joined after battling health issues, which has helped boost her confidence.

"I feel like I'm real strong and can do it," Bischke said.

Rayana Kaul, the group's treasurer, has witnessed the group's tremendous growth and impact on the community.

The Yakers' commitment to service extends far beyond their kayaks. Throughout the year, they volunteer at numerous community events including the Tichigan Lions Club Car Show, marching in the Lions Club Parade, and supporting the local Balloon Festival.

Rayana Kaul Tichigan Lake Yakers

Their dedication to the next generation is evident in their scholarship program, which awards two $500 scholarships annually to female high school seniors at Waterford High School.

Rayana Kaul Scholarships awarded to two Waterford High School students.

The group also participates in Beautify Waterford each April and organizes community projects for seniors, including delivering meals during holidays and sponsoring a bus to take seniors to West Bend for kayaking, canoeing, and fishing outings.

Rayana Kaul Some Tichigan Lake Yakers dropping off donations.

The Yakers also enjoy bonding through travel, with an annual overnight trip and special excursions like their upcoming Mississippi River trip planned for July 12th.

"It's fun. It's inspiring. We kind of uplift each other at the end of the day. It's great," Pawlik said.

The Tichigan Lake Yakers continue to make Waterford better one paddle at a time, combining their love for kayaking with meaningful community impact as they celebrate a decade of friendship on the water.

Rayana Kaul Tichigan Lake Yakers

To learn more and about joining, email tichiganlakeyakers@gmail.com.

This story was reported on-air by Mike Beiermeister and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip