Jury finds Davonte Carraway guilty of first-degree reckless homicide in death of Joseph Lee

RACINE — A jury has found Davonte Carraway guilty of first-degree reckless homicide in the death of Joseph Lee, who was attacked at the Racine County jail.

The jury's verdict came Wednesday, on Carraway's 30th birthday. Carraway assaulted Lee in a dayroom, a common area shared by Racine County jail inmates, on Dec. 31, 2024. The attack lasted 47 seconds, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

Lee was found during a routine safety and security check, RCSO said.

Lee was pronounced dead on Jan. 1.

Lee's family was in court Wednesday and became emotional when the verdict was read. His mother said after the hearing that there is nothing like the feeling of losing a son.

TMJ4's Charles Benson sits down with Mandela Barnes

"Everybody loved him in Racine, everybody, they're taking it hard," Gloria Dugar, Lee's mother, told TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins in January.

Lee was a father of six and a rapper in Racine.

Carraway reportedly admitted to the attack, and security footage showed Carraway shoving away inmates who tried to intervene.

The judge said Wednesday he believes the jury took into consideration that Carraway said he believed Lee was going to attack him.

Carraway will remain in custody until his sentencing, which is scheduled for Feb. 13.

Carraway faces a first-degree intentional homicide charge in another case, which is scheduled for a jury trial in May.

