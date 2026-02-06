RACINE — A 21-year-old woman is hospitalized and unconscious after suffering severe smoke inhalation during a house fire Tuesday morning in Racine.

Sandra Aranda, who goes by Nana, was flown to Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center in Milwaukee for treatment after the early morning fire in her family's second-story apartment. Her family says she has been in a coma since the incident occurred.

TMJ4

"She's in a coma. She's been in one since the fire happened. She hasn't moved. She hasn't woke up or anything," said her 18-year-old sister, Giselle Aranda.

The smoke inhalation was so severe it caused swelling in Sandra's brain, according to her family. Now they're waiting for answers.

Watch: Family waits for answers as sister remains unconscious after Racine house fire

Family waits for answers as sister remains unconscious after Racine house fire

"They're just trying to see if she like do anything, like cry, so we can know she's still in there," Giselle Aranda said.

TMJ4 met with Giselle Aranda and family, including siblings Samaron and Amaya Aranda, as they were visiting Sandra on Thursday.

TMJ4

Five siblings and their grandmother lived in the upstairs unit, which had only one exit. Firefighters had to rescue the family from the burning building at 1221 Buchanan St.

"It was just too much," Giselle Aranda said, describing the feeling of trying to escape. "I didn't know what to do, cause it never happened to us before."

Sandra is described by her family as someone who loves music, cooking, dancing and her siblings.

"I would tell her that I'm sorry that I couldn't help her in time, cause I was just worrying a lot," Giselle Aranda said.

The family lost everything in the fire, and there is now a GoFundMe to help with housing, clothing and other immediate needs while they focus on Sandra's recovery.

"But we're just waiting to see any results," Giselle Aranda said.

The family tells TMJ4 they believe the fire was electrical in nature. Racine Fire Department officials said Thursday the cause remains undetermined but appears to be accidental.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip