Family of Lasheky Hill continues to search for answers three years after her disappearance in Racine

RACINE — The search continues in Racine for Lasheky Hill, who went missing three years ago on March 26, 2023.

"Lasheky was the life of the party. Lashesky has a lot of potential. Lasheky was funny. She was the glue to our family," said Georgia Hill, Lasheky Hill's mother.

She was last seen on Douglas Avenue, one day before her birthday.

"For this to just happen and her to disappear in thin air, that doesn’t sit right with me," Georgia Hill said.

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On Friday, Lasheky Hill's family gathered to celebrate her 49th birthday.

"It’s not the same without my sister being here. It's not the same," Lasheky Hill's sister Tanicka Farrington said Friday.

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Her family is remembering Lasheky Hill's smile, her kindness toward others, and big personality, as they continue to search for answers.

Watch: Family of Lasheky Hill continues to search for answers three years since her disappearance in Racine

Family of Lasheky Hill continues to search for answers three years since her disappearance in Racine

"She showed me how to always keep going, like no matter what," Lasheky Hill's son, Raymond Massie, said.

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While her mother does not believe she is still alive, the family is committed to the search for answers.

"My hope for the investigation is they bring my child, what’s left of her, to me, so I can lay her soul to rest," Georgia Hill said.

Three years later, the Racine Police Department continues to investigate Lasheky Hill's disappearance and asks for the community's assistance.

"With the investigation, we are at a standstill, really. We’ve done all of the search warrants, searching, physical searches, and interviews. Anything that you can think of, we’ve done," RPD Deputy Chief Jessie Metoyer said.

Metoyer, who oversees the department's investigative division, told TMJ4's Lauren Sklba on Thursday that there is no specific suspect in the case.

"We cannot make any arrests at this time or make a positive determination on what happened to Lasheky," she said.

According to Metoyer, the biggest hurdle to finding Lasheky Hill is a lack of information.

"I know that there are people in this community who know what happened to her that night," Metoyer said.

The department is again encouraging anyone with information to reach out.

"It may be the smallest thing, and you might not think that it’s relevant to the case, but if you can remember anything around that time, either prior to her going missing or in the days following, that may be exactly what we need," Metoyer said.

The sentiment is echoed by Lasheky Hill's family as they continue to remember and hope for their loved one to be returned to them.

"We ain't never going to stop looking for her, no matter what," Massie said.

"I’m still coming, but this time I’m bringing somebody with me, I’m bringing God with me," Georgia Hill said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the RPD Detective Bureau at 262-635-7756 or Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 to remain anonymous.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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