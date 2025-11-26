CALEDONIA — The Eco-Justice Center in Racine County is educating the community about sustainable living and environmental stewardship through hands-on learning experiences.

On a recent Monday in November, Racine Unified School District students visited the nonprofit's property to learn about renewable energy sources and their impact on the future.

Alayna Furman, an intern at the center, said she values "providing an experience where we can talk about those things, nonrenewable energy sources, what that means for us and our future, and renewable energy sources."

The Eco-Justice Center was originally started by the Racine Dominican Sisters in 2004, more than 20 years ago. Today, the center operates as an independent nonprofit and is focused on education.

Watch: Eco-Justice Center offers environmental stewardship education for students, interns and the Racine community

Eco-Justice Center offers environmental stewardship education

"Everyone can come here and just learn and educate in a holistic way, and see how we do all these things." said Syd Spencer, who is also an intern. "And they connect with one another."

On the property, which gets more than 90 percent of its energy from renewable sources, you'll find alpacas, chickens, goats and an organic farm, which is often used for educational purposes.

"We have a growing healthy field trip where they get to try vegetables that grow in our garden, and we get them excited about things they've never even eaten before," Spencer said.

The center offers field trips, camps, classes and a hermitage for overnight stays, providing diverse learning opportunities for visitors of all ages.

"The space has something for everyone," Spencer said.

The center aims to show people how to be good stewards of the land and invites them to put sustainable practices into action.

"People can exist in nature. People can exist in these spaces sustainably, and here's how you do it," Spencer said.

TMJ4

The educational mission extends beyond visitors, as the staff and interns also continue learning through their work.

"I knew that I wanted to be a in position where I could gain knowledge and experience to fill the gaps that I didn't get necessarily in my higher education," Furman said.

And the skills extend beyond farm and animal management.

"I'm learning how I could become a better team member. I'm learning how I can be a better community member," Furman said.

TMJ4

The Eco-Justice Center grounds are open to the public daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., inviting all community members to experience sustainable living practices firsthand.

"People know, and they can see just by stepping foot on the property, that what we're doing here matters," Furman said.

For Spencer, it's a place where education fosters connection.

"I came here, and I've learned so much just by looking around and talking to the people," Spencer said. "Its mission is just truly to educate and generate and foster creativity."

The Eco-Justice Center is actively raising funds for summer camp scholarships and veterinary care, as it aims to further environmental education and land stewardship in Racine.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip