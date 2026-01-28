Donald Driver to help launch girls' NFL FLAG league in Southeastern Wisconsin

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — The inaugural Girls NFL FLAG Football League will launch Wednesday at the Racine Unified School District Aquatic Center in Mount Pleasant.

The league is powered by NFL FLAG and led by Green Bay Packers legend and Super Bowl champion Donald Driver, who will attend to help announce the initiative.

The new league expands access to football for girls in grades 9-12 across three school districts: Racine Unified, Kenosha Unified and Whitefish Bay. Organizers say the program is designed to create more inclusive athletic opportunities and introduce students to the fast-growing sport of flag football.

The launch event will highlight how the league aims to empower young athletes, promote teamwork and bring communities together through football. Additional details about participation and next steps will be shared as the initiative gets underway.

