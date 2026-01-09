UW–Parkside leaders say women's flag football will give athletes new opportunities

KENOSHA — UW–Parkside announced it will add women’s flag football as a varsity sport, becoming the first NCAA university in Wisconsin to offer athletic scholarships for the rapidly growing sport. Competition is set to begin during the 2026–27 academic year.

University leaders say the move is about more than adding a team, it’s about creating new opportunities for women athletes.

“Flag football is now being a college sport and is an emerging Olympic sport as well,” said Hayley Treadway, UW–Parkside Deputy Athletic Director. “It’s just really exciting to provide women an opportunity, a real, bona fide opportunity, to play this game.”

Women’s flag football has gained national attention in recent years. The sport was recently recommended to be an NCAA Emerging Sport and is scheduled to make its Olympic debut at the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

UW–Parkside’s newly hired head coach, Jared Cardarelle, says the program will focus on both athletics and academics.

“It’s a really fantastic opportunity to not only fulfill your dream of being a flag football athlete, but to get an education paid for as well,” said Cardarelle. “It’s not just about football. It’s about developing young people and leaders of tomorrow.”

Even before official tryouts have been announced, interest is already growing on campus.

“It’s a good opportunity for girls to get into sports,” said UW–Parkside student Lorelle Rojas. “That’s something I would definitely be interested in.”

Athletic Director Adam Schemm, says the program reflects the university’s long-term vision.

“You’re going to be able to come to a great university, get a great education, and be part of a championship-caliber program we’re building here,” Schemm said.

Women's flag football will be the 17th varsity sport offered by the university, which currently sponsors 16 athletic programs. Additional details, including the program’s first official season and recruiting timeline, are expected to be announced in the coming months.

