Community members express optimism as City of Racine addresses McMynn Tower concerns

RACINE — The City of Racine has declared McMynn Tower in downtown Racine a nuisance property after years of public safety concerns.

The McMynn Tower Apartments is a HUD Section 202 Supportive Housing for the Elderly property, housing seniors who are low-income and in need of support to live independently.

The Racine Police Department said they've received more than 800 calls here since 2022, requiring a disproportionate amount of resources.

Police records show 15 calls for service in October and another 16 calls in September. Descriptions of those calls range from loud music to unwanted parties to a death investigation.

RPD Chief Alexander Ramirez said in a statement that a nuisance abatement plan was previously implemented.

"Initial efforts demonstrated a reduction in calls. However, police responses have since increased, indicating a need for renewed management involvement," Ramirez said.

Resident Doris Kyles said McMynn Tower is a hard place to live.

"This place has been having me depressed for a long time," said Kyles, who's lived there for six years.

She said both "conditions and the activities going on" contribute to the low quality of life she experiences at McMynn Tower.

Multiple residents said they have issues with bed bugs and that they're frustrated with the management company Meridian Group.

"They're not taking care of the building like they're supposed to," Kyles said. "There is no security."

The declaration from the city means Meridian Group has 10 days from Monday to submit a plan detailing specific steps to reduce criminal activity and increase safety.

"I'm glad they're taking that step," said Laura Sumner Coon, executive director of the Racine Literacy Council, which is located about a block from the McMynn Tower Apartments.

She said residents at the apartment building are also learners with her organization.

"I hope that this move by the city will help keep residents safer, will help keep the neighborhood safer, and will give some positive amenities to the people who live there," Sumner Coon said.

She's optimistic about the city stepping in and said there have been recent improvements to the area, including the demolition of the abandoned YMCA building on Lake Avenue.

Kyles also hopes for improvements, even as she prepares to move.

"I'm ready to go. I'm ready to go to a decent, nice place," Kyles said.

The city said in a press release that officials met with Meridian Group representatives to "establish accountability measures, ensure regular communication, and manage additional components of the plan with the goal of achieving sustained reduction in police calls and restoring order for the residents."

If violations continue, Meridian Group could face citations, financial penalties, or other enforcement actions, according to the city.

The local Meridian office did not answer its phone on Monday, and TMJ4 was unable to leave a voicemail. When TMJ4's Lauren Sklba went to the complex, a local manager said they'd pass her contact information along to Meridian Group.

