Charges filed in shooting outside of Racine's Tyler Domer Community Center

RACINE — A 17-year-old has been charged in Racine County for his alleged role in a shooting outside of the Tyler Domer Community Center.

Zeytavion Herrington faces four felony charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one felony charge of possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.

The shooting happened Oct. 16. A 14-year-old and two 16-year-olds were injured in the shooting, according to the Racine Police Department.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the case, officers were investigating a shooting at the Tyler Domer Community Center on Oct. 16 when they were advised of another shooting nearby. Officers were reportedly told both shootings involved a male wearing an orange sweatshirt.

A woman reportedly told investigators a male in an orange sweatshirt attempted to enter her vehicle. She said he was asking for assistance and said he'd been shot.

The complaint said the woman observed another male dressed in black begin to fire in their direction. He was later identified as Herrington.

According to the complaint, a "fired projectile" hit a windshield pillar of the woman's vehicle. Officers also located two impact marks on a service door and the siding of a detached rear garage on 12th Street.

Video footage from the Tyler Domer center reportedly showed the person in an orange sweatshirt conversing with another individual before shooting at them and running away. The video also shows Herrington, wearing dark clothing and a dark jacket with stripes on the arms, running after the person who fired a gun, the complaint said.

TMJ4 has requested this surveillance video from the City of Racine.

According to the complaint, an RPD officer was advised of a possible shooter walking near 12th Street and Valley Drive, and the officer reportedly located Herrington. When he was commanded to come to the officer, Herrington allegedly ignored the officer and ran.

The complaint said officers later located Herrington attempting to hide in the neighborhood across the street from the community center and Park High School.

Herrington was taken into custody, and a police K-9 reportedly found a handgun where Herrington had been hiding, the complaint said.

Herrington reportedly told officers he was "getting chased for no reason" and said "it wasn't me." The complaint said Herrington also expressed concern for a friend who'd been shot, but he did not specify who that friend was.

Investigators located several fired casings in the nearby neighborhood.

Herrington was charged Tuesday and made an initial appearance in court, where a court commissioner set a cash bond of $75,000.

A preliminary hearing for Herrington is scheduled for Thursday.

