Caledonia resident offers free porch pantry to fill gaps for neighbors as SNAP benefits remain uncertain

CALEDONIA — A simple cabinet on a front porch in Caledonia has become a helpful resource for community members facing food insecurity as the government shutdown continues.

The free porch pantry offers groceries and goods like diapers and personal hygiene items around the clock with no questions asked.

Murphy Bierbach installed the pantry on her Middle Road home about two weeks ago, just before SNAP benefits ran out for many families.

She posted about the pantry on Facebook, and it was shared hundreds of times.

"Now, it's fully stocked between myself and community members," Bierbach said.

The response from neighbors has surprised Bierbach, who says between five and 15 people visit the pantry daily.

"It's been pretty incredible to watch people come together and be able to help people in our community," she said.

The grassroots effort comes as food pantries across Racine County are seeing increased demand. The Racine County Food Bank, which works with 10 pantries throughout the county, reports one location saw about a 30% increase in usage in just one week. Similar increases are being seen at many of their sites.

"There's clearly a need," Bierbach said.

Unlike traditional food pantries, Bierbach's cabinet operates without restrictions or requirements.

"You don't need an ID. You're not waiting in a long line with your kids. I've had a lot of people come at night," Bierbach said.

The 24/7 accessibility is intentional, designed to serve anyone who needs help without barriers or judgment.

"I don't care what your situation is. I don't care why you're getting food. I don't care who you're getting food for or what you plan on doing with it. It's here for whoever needs it," Bierbach said.

Entities like the Racine County Food Bank and United Way of Racine County are coordinating efforts across the county to make resources available and known. A list of food pantries and hot meal sites can be found online at unitedwayracine.org/SNAP, along with information about ways to help.

The food bank said it has seen an increase in monetary donations and a desire to volunteer. They're also working to distribute information about how to facilitate food drives.

Bierbach acknowledges she cannot keep the pantry stocked alone, but says as long as community support continues, the cabinet will remain available for those who need it.

And if support does dwindle, she says she will do her best to give visitors a heads up and support them in any way she can.

