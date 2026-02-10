Burlington woman is thanking neighbor after escaping attack

BURLINGTON — A Burlington man is in custody after allegedly violating a no-contact order and attacking a woman, her child and dog in their home, prompting a large police response in what neighbors describe as a typically quiet, family-friendly neighborhood.

Taylor Holbek said the man kicked in her door Friday morning. She credits her dog King for helping her escape the house and run across the street with her baby to safety.

"It just blows my mind how it all happened so fast, like all that happened within a 30-minute time span of my door being kicked in and me running over here," Holbek said Monday.

Holbek ran across the street to neighbor McKaylin Schiller, who has known Holbek since childhood.

"At that emergency time of need, all I thought was to get my child to the one safe person that I knew was around," Holbek said. "Took every last bit I had in me to do it, but I did it."

"You can see in the video, I just keep saying, 'What's going on? What's going on?' She's on her last breath. She literally collapsed to the floor behind my couch while she hands me her baby," Schiller said.

Schiller then called police.

She said she is glad to know she and Schiller have each other in times of need, "the fact that she trusted me with her child, the fact that she felt like my home was a safe place for her to run to."

She also captured the law enforcement response and arrest on video.

"I did feel like I did have the responsibility to make sure, definitely, that Taylor got justice," she said.

Both women, who are mothers and have had to navigate domestic violence, want other people to know there is community support available for those in domestic violence situations.

"I don't think we would've made it out of that house without the help of her and her family," Holbek said of Schiller.

They encourage others facing similar situations to seek safety.

"If you can get out, don't go back. But leave where you are," Holbek said.

"If you can leave, just leave," Schiller said.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is a 24/7 resource for people impacted by relationship abuse. People can call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or text 88788 to reach the hotline.

In Racine County, the Women's Resource Center also has advocates available 24/7. Their crisis line can be reached at 262-633-3233. Their text line is 262-221-0058. The Women's Resource Center also offers programming, including support groups and safety planning.

The Women's Resource Center and HALO are able to provide emergency housing. Bethany Apartments, which is a part of the Women's Resource Center, is a transitional supportive housing option for survivors of domestic abuse and their families.

Call 911 in an emergency.

"She told me to call, I called. I picked up and called," Schiller said.

A GoFundMe has been started for Holbek and her family as they work to find housing and replace lost items.

As of Monday evening, charges were pending against the man who was arrested during the incident.

"I can't wait to hear what the DA finally decides on for his charges," Holbek said. "I just really hope they take everything seriously."

He also faces domestic abuse-related charges in another case and is set to appear in court on Tuesday.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

