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Blizzard conditions lead to messy commute in Racine County

Blizzard conditions in Racine
Blizzard conditions in Racine
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RACINE — The snow, wind, and bitter cold temperatures are making for a messy commute in Racine County.

Drivers are reporting passable road conditions, but officials are urging everyone to stay off the road, or stay home if you can.

WATCH: Blizzard conditions lead to a messy commute in Racine County

Blizzard conditions in Racine

Our crews reported low visibility due to increasing snowfall as drivers headed out for their morning commutes on Monday.

Officials with the Racine County Sheriff's Office say they have extra deputies on patrol in case of any emergencies.

County plows are also out working to clear the roads.

We have more on road conditions across our area here, and you can see our full Storm Team 4Cast here.

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Meet your Racine County reporter: Lauren Sklba