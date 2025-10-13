Bird flu case confirmed in Racine County backyard poultry flock

RACINE, Wis. — A case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been identified in a backyard poultry flock in Racine County, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced Monday.

Birds at the affected site were depopulated to prevent the spread of the disease after the case was confirmed.

HPAI H5N1 viruses are highly contagious and often fatal to domestic poultry, according to DATCP. The disease varies in severity depending on the strain and species affected and can spread through contact with infected birds, commingling with wild birds or their droppings, equipment, or clothing worn by anyone working with the animals.

After a virus is diagnosed in a backyard poultry flock, DATCP evaluates risk factors and may implement a 10-kilometer surveillance zone without movement restrictions for surrounding poultry premises.

Poultry owners can use DATCP’s mapping tool to determine if their birds are located within an active control area or surveillance zone.

DATCP encourages livestock owners to protect their flocks and herds by washing hands, disinfecting equipment, restricting access to animals, and separating new additions to the flock or herd for at least 30 days. The department also has asked poultry owners to keep their birds indoors when possible.

Palmyra neighbors brace for second mass chicken disposal as bird flu strikes Jefferson County

State law requires all livestock owners in Wisconsin to register where their animals are kept. Registration helps animal health officials communicate with flock and herd owners during disease outbreaks.

Livestock owners should report increased mortality or signs of illness among domestic birds, dairy cattle, or other animals by contacting DATCP through the Animal Disease Reporting webpage.

Wisconsin has not identified an H5N1 infection in dairy herds to date. DATCP continues working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture to conduct testing for H5N1, encourage biosecurity, and provide resources to producers.

