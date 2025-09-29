Palmyra residents voice concerns after bird flu strikes same commercial farm twice

The Town of Palmyra scheduled a special meeting Monday night following news that millions of chickens tied to bird flu will be composted near multiple residential homes for the second time in less than five years.

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection issued a release last Thursday. It announced that DATCP and the U.S. Department of Agriculture animal health officials are coordinating a joint response. This latest incident has impacted poultry at Daybreak Foods Inc., one of the country's largest egg producers. According to DATCP, the affected area has been quarantined.

In 2022, highly pathogenic avian influenza struck the same Jefferson County farm, then under different ownership. Approximately 2.75 million chicken carcasses were disposed of.

After learning about this latest incident, multiple people reached out to TMJ4 News, concerned.

Frank Hood and his family were drawn to the area of Hooper Road and Zion Road in Palmyra more than 20 years ago for its peaceful nature.

TMJ4 Frank Hood's property is near the site where millions of chickens tied to bird flu are expected to be composted. Hood is concerned over the potential long-term health impacts.

However, Hood and others have noticed the increase in trucks coming and going from the area since the weekend as they brace for about three million dead chickens to be dumped in a neighboring property.

"It's frustrating. It's irritating because they don't have any concerns about anybody's health or anybody who lives around the neighborhood," Hood said.

Hood is still scarred from the last time this happened in 2022.

Many tested the water last time and found no issues, but Hood is worried about the long-term effects since they are on well water.

"They say it won't, but if you ask them, would you like this dumped in your backyard if you were on a well. They can't answer that," Hood explained.

TMJ4 brought resident concerns to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

A spokesperson responded, stating:

"Compost piles are regularly inspected by staff from the farm, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), and DATCP for any evidence of leakage, odor, and disruption. The full composting process takes approximately 30 days from final construction and involves daily monitoring to ensure the compost is reaching the optimum temperature to deactivate the virus. Windrows will reach temperatures exceeding 130˚F for at least 72 hours, and is sufficient to inactivate many pathogens, including avian influenza.

After the composting process is complete and the compost has been released by DATCP, the compost will be removed from the premises at the discretion of the landowner."

"It's fair to say that yes, we feel powerless," Palmyra's Town Board Chairman Frank Sauter told TMJ4.

TMJ4 Frank Sauter is chairman of Palmyra's Town Board. Sauter presses the egg farm, state and federal agencies to find a better way to respond to bird flu cases.

Sauter says he was told incinerating the birds would take too long.

"I was told that the amount of incinerators it would take would be astronomical, over 150 if that makes sense," Sauter explained. "When the birds start decomposing, there wouldn’t be enough time to get them all done with this amount of birds."

Sauter grew up in Palmyra and lives near the commercial farm. He shares residents' frustration and expects that more than 200 trucks carrying chicken carcasses will soon pass his home daily.

"It simply cannot happen again. The state, the federal government, the chicken farm. They've got to get things organized to be prepared for this. They need to incinerate these birds and not make the public go through what you're going through now," Sauter said.

The impacted chickens may be disposed of later this week.

Sauter is working with the county health department to organize water testing after several residents expressed concern over water quality.

TMJ4 News reached out to Daybreak Foods for comment.

Monday's special meeting begins at 5 p.m. TMJ4's Mike Beiermeister will be there.

