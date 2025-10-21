Anglers benefit from DNR work at the Root River Steelhead Facility

RACINE — Workers with the Department of Natural Resources are busy at the Root River Steelhead Facility in Racine, where staff catch, weigh, measure and will soon spawn fish in an effort that directly benefits recreational fishing.

This time of year, salmon and some steelhead trout are traveling upstream. Soon, they'll be spawning.

As they travel the Root River, fish move through the DNR's seasonal dam, or weir, up a fish ladder, and into the facility, where researchers gather biological data including lengths, weights, and note fin clips to help with species management before releasing the fish back into the river.

It's work that typically takes place at the Root River Steelhead Facility from late September to the middle of November. On a typical day, the DNR is processing about 500 fish, though some days may see as many as 1000.

The work directly impacts recreation, as salmon and trout typically return to their birth waters.

"Fish we stocked in the Root River two or three years ago are what people are catching now," said Laura Schmidt, DNR senior fisheries biologist. "It's really for the anglers."

As salmon and steelhead trout make their way up the Root River, anglers are flocking to Racine County.

John Nicewick, an angler from Illinois, said he fishes often in Wisconsin, but Monday was his first time fishing the Root River.

"I love coming to Wisconsin to fish," he said.

For him, fishing is about problem-solving, and he enjoys the challenge.

"There's the flies to choose, knowing where to fish, the fish are really relatively difficult to catch," Nicewick said. "When I do get a good fish, it's quite an accomplishment. A multi-year effort to learn and get those skills."

Anthony Darrus, also from Illinois, said he has been fishing the Root River for 30 years. For him, it's about spending time outdoors.

"Outside, excuse to be out in fresh air. Been doing it my whole life," Darrus said. "It's just a great place to come and catch some fish on a beautiful day like today."

On Monday, Darrus caught six fish before noon.

"This is where the good fishing is," he said.

Cari Greving, Visit Racine County executive director, said fishing is typically the second biggest tourism driver for the county, only behind attractions, which include things like the zoo or art museum.

"Throughout the year, it is either the first or second most visited page on our website," she said.

Visitors can view fish daily at the Root River Steelhead Facility on Domanik Drive in Lincoln Park. The DNR's work can be seen on Mondays and Thursdays during the processing season.

