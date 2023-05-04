Wisconsin is the 5th worst state for road rage shootings, data shows

What starts as an everyday drive can end in a nightmare.

Keri Mack witnessed that nightmare on the road first hand, just steps away from her home Wednesday morning. She was walking her dog when she saw someone in a car get shot by another driver on the freeway.

“I just heard gunshots,” said Mack “Just a whole lot of gunshots.”

READ MORE: Man shot and killed on Milwaukee freeway; suspect on the run, sheriff's office says

An off duty nurse, Mack began performing CPR on the 40 year old driver. She tells TMJ4 she was able to regain a pulse, but the man ultimately died from his injuries at the scene.

It’s the latest tragedy in what is a rising trend of deadly violence on the road.

The state of Wisconsin is labeled as the fifth worst state for road rage shootings in the country behind New Mexico, Arizona, Oklahoma, and Tennessee.

That’s according to a recent report from the non-profit Everytown For Gun Safety's analysis of Gun Violence Archive data.

Nationally, road rage injuries and deaths involving guns have increased every year since 2018 and about doubled from 2018 to 2022.

Last year alone there were 413 road rage-related injuries and 141 deaths nationwide.

While Milwaukee police haven't officially confirmed that Wednesday’s homicide was because of road rage, they are still searching for the suspect who pulled the trigger and are pleading for safer behavior on the road.

“There has got to be a better way to solve a problem you may have without pulling your weapon,” said James Burnett with the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office. “Nothing is that serious that requires someone to be shot. Tell your friends, tell your family, tell your loved ones there is a better way to solve your problems that won't get you locked up for life.”

