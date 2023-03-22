Wisconsin Assembly and Senate expected to pass tougher reckless driving penalties

The Wisconsin Assembly and Senate are set to vote on two bills Wednesday that would significantly increase the penalties for reckless driving in the state.

Driving the news: Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' staff tell TMJ4 News he intends to sign both reckless driving bills into law. The two bipartisan bills that would increase penalties are expected to pass the Wisconsin Assembly and Senate on Wednesday.

Both bills are Republican-backed. One bill would hike fines for reckless driving to as high as $400. The other bill would allow law enforcement to impound the vehicle used by a reckless driver if the driver had a previous offense.

Currently fines for reckless driving range from as little as $25 to as much as $200. If the driver caused 'great bodily harm', they could be punished by up to three-and-a-half years in prison.

If the bills on Wednesday pass, punishment would rise to six years in prison.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.

Wisconsin reckless driving bills gain momentum on both sides of the aisle

By Ben Jordan, Mar 14, 2023

Reckless driving bills gain momentum among Wisconsin lawmakers on both sides of the aisle

A pair of bipartisan bills that would increase penalties for reckless driving in Wisconsin continue to gain momentum at the Wisconsin State Capitol.

Just a week after the bills were approved by a State Assembly committee, the State Senate held its public hearing Tuesday in a committee. Both Democratic and Republican lawmakers spoke in support of the legislation.

"They are laughing at our police and they are making a mockery of the rule of law in our criminal justice system," said State Rep. and former Milwaukee alderman Bob Donovan. He says he thinks the most egregious reckless drivers do not fear the current punishments for getting caught.

That's why he authored a pair of bills that take different approaches to increasing reckless driving penalties.

"We send that message to the citizens that we, the elected leaders of the state of Wisconsin, hear you," said Donovan.

The first bill would double the fines for reckless driving citations - and double the maximum jail sentences for certain reckless driving criminal offenses.

The second bill would give cities and towns the option to tow vehicles if a person is caught driving recklessly and has a prior reckless driving fine that hasn't been paid.

"My husband Aaron Strong was the victim of reckless driving," said Abbie Strong.

Strong says she returned to the Capitol for the second time in two weeks to be a voice for the victims who cannot advocate for themselves.

Her husband, a beloved pastor, was killed five months ago by a reckless driver in front of the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

"Why do you think this is an important tool?" asked Strong. "It's important because if we don't curb the problem now, it's going to continue to escalate."

Democratic Sen. Lena Taylor says she was initially skeptical of the bills until she learned the state's reckless driving fine of up to $200 hasn't changed in 70 years.

"Some people in the Milwaukee community are concerned, are specifically concerned about the doubling of maximum jail sentences. What is your position on that?" asked TMJ4's Ben Jordan.

Taylor responded, "I think they should read the legislation more closely because the truth of the matter is the amount of time and the amount of fine that connects to this particular bill is not a huge increase."

Sen. Taylor called for one tweek to the legislation.

Currently, a majority of the revenue from the increased fines would go toward the state's alcohol and drug abuse treatment program. She thinks reckless driving fines should go toward solving that issue alone.

The Senate committee that held this public hearing is expected to take a vote next week. These bills are moving even more quickly on the Assembly side. The full Assembly is set to vote on the legislation next week.

Widow of pastor killed by reckless driver gives emotional appeal to Wisconsin lawmakers

By Ben Jordan, Feb 28, 2023

Widow of pastor killed by reckless driver gives emotional appeal to Wisconsin lawmakers

MADISON, Wis. — There was emotional testimony at the Wisconsin State Capitol on Tuesday as a woman who lost her husband to reckless driving in Milwaukee advocates for change.

Ben Jordan talked to the wife of Pastor Aaron Strong as she voiced her support for a pair of bills that would increase reckless driving penalties.

Pastor Aaron Strong: Widow's emotional appeal to stop reckless driving

"My name is Abbie Strong and I'm representing the family of Aaron Strong, a victim of reckless driving," she said.

Abbie Strong broke down in front of lawmakers as she held up a picture of her family - the last photo taken before her husband Aaron was killed in October by a reckless driver.

TMJ4 Abbie Strong, widow of Pastor Aaron Strong.

"So reckless that the driver was driving over 70 miles per hour on the wrong side of the road through four red lights before colliding with his Nissan sedan," said Abbie Strong.

Abbie's husband Aaron was a well-known pastor at Grace Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. The congregation left devastated by the loss - and his two children heartbroken at home.

"How has that changed your future and your children's future - living without a dad?" asked TMJ4 News reporter Ben Jordan.

Abbie replied, "my son is not going to get to go on that camping, backpacking adventure this summer. My daughter's not going to have her dad walk her down the aisle. So I need to do my part to prevent other families from having to face that loss."

Pastor Aaron Strong

Grace Lutheran Church

Pastor Aaron Strong



Abbie is now turning her pain into purpose. Monday night she learned about a pair of bills that would stiffen penalties for reckless drivers, so she made the drive to Madison Tuesday morning to show her support for both of them.

"I have to be the face and I have to be the person that's representing my husband and all the other families. We are not the first family to walk down this road and if it's not me, who is it going to be?" said Abbie Strong.

The first bipartisan bill would double the maximum fine for reckless driving citations. It would also double the maximum jail sentence for those convicted of certain felony-reckless driving offenses.

The second bill would allow cities to pass ordinances to authorize police to tow vehicles, if a person is caught driving recklessly and has a prior reckless driving fine that hasn't been paid.

"I like that they are being proactive. They are trying to take the heartache away from families," said Strong.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson also spoke in favor of the two bills.

"What would your response be to those in the Milwaukee area who say this may be too punitive?" asked TMJ4's Ben Jordan.

"Well look, I don't want to be overly punitive on folks, but I do understand that this is a concern, a public safety and quality of life concern for people on the streets of Milwaukee," said Johnson. "So if you're going to drive recklessly in Milwaukee, this is the message: Don't do it or you're going to be paying a price."

Some lawmakers shared concerns about whether most drivers would pay the steeper fines - or if judges would utilize the lengthened maximum sentences for criminal convictions.

Abbie doesn't think the two bills would eliminate reckless driving - but she believes they would have an impact.

"I wish that no family had to go through the same loss that we are walking right now," she said.

The committee that held Tuesday's public hearing will take a vote in the near future on whether to pass these two bills. If passed, the next step would be a hearing in front of all state lawmakers.

