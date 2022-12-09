Warrant issued after accused reckless driver in Milwaukee is a no-show in court

MILWAUKEE — A man facing more than 40 traffic-related violations and a civil lawsuit filed by the City of Milwaukee did not appear at the scheduled court date Friday prompting an arrest warrant.

Anthony Szablewski was scheduled to make an initial appearance in traffic intake court for a September incident.

According to court documents, a Milwaukee police officer stopped Szablewski near Humboldt Park for driving 43 miles per hour when the posted speed limit was 25 miles per hour.

At the time, Szablewski's driving privileges were already revoked for a prior operating while intoxicated offense.

The City of Milwaukee filed a civil lawsuit against Szablewski in July after he racked up 44 traffic-related violations starting in 2017. He was among nearly two dozen people getting sued as part of an effort to tackle reckless driving.

TMJ4 News reached out to Milwaukee Police and the city attorney for comment on how effective the civil suits have been but did not receive a response yet.

