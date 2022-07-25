MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) and the City of Milwaukee filed a civil litigation complaint against a reckless driver who has amassed a total of 44 traffic-related citations in the city since 2017.

According to MPD, Anthony Szablewski's cited offenses include reckless driving, red light violations, unsafe passing, and speeding. He was served with the lawsuit Sunday,

Police say the lawsuit alleges Szablewski's, "ongoing negligent and reckless driving affects the quality of life and safety of our community and is a public nuisance." MPD are requesting a Milwaukee County Circuit Court find his driving a public nuisance and orders "injunctive and equitable relief," police say. Failure to comply could result in seizing Szablewski's vehicle or being sentenced to jail.

“Reckless driving is an issue that has been plaguing our community for far too long. We continue to work on a multifaceted approach to combat reckless driving and need assistance from everyone, including our community. This new approach of civil litigation against egregious reckless drivers is intended to send a clear message to all the chronic reckless drivers in Milwaukee that we take the safety of everyone on the roadways in our community very seriously," said Chief Jeffrey Norman.

According to MPD, there have been 20 additional offenders that have been ticketed more than 10 times in the last five years. Police say they have notified those offenders they may be subjected to a future lawsuit if their reckless driving continues.

“The City of Milwaukee and our police department are using every reasonable tool to reduce reckless driving,” Mayor Cavalier Johnson said. “Going forward, drivers who chronically disregard our traffic laws will face consequences far beyond a slap on the wrist. That’s what the people of our city expect, and that’s what I expect.”

