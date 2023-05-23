Unlicensed drivers charged in deadly crashes working as DoorDash drivers on the side, complaint shows

MILWAUKEE — Two recent deadly crashes in the City of Milwaukee share more in common than just the loss of life. The two people charged in each crash were unlicensed and court documents say they both were working for the third-party food delivery service, DoorDash.

Latrell Katherine and Anteyona Jazmine Sandifer are charged in connection to two deadly crashes in the last month and a half. Katherine faces a single charge of knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended causing death because of a deadly crash at 88th and Capitol Drive on March 30. Sandifer faces eleven charges related to the crash at 60th and Fond du Lac Avenue on Mother’s Day night, killing five.

In both cases, the drivers did not have licenses. Both have had their licenses suspended for prior driving offenses. And again, in both cases, both drivers are on record as working for DoorDash.

DoorDash was not available for an interview but provided the following statement in relation to Sandifer's status on the app.

"We've looked into this, and there is absolutely zero indication that [Sandifer] was using the DoorDash platform to deliver on the day of the accident. This was a horrific tragedy resulting in unimaginable loss, but there is no evidence that it was related to the DoorDash platform in any way."

“It almost encourages some of these unlicensed drivers to do this,” Ald. Lamont Westmoreland of the 5th District said. “I’m all about getting rid of loopholes.”

Westmoreland detailed several loopholes he’s aware of in the sign-up process for third-party food delivery services like DoorDash. One of those examples comes directly from Latrell Katherine. In the criminal complaint, when police asked Katherine how someone without a license is able to sign up to work for DoorDash. He responded, “When delivering, the App allows you to state if you are using a bike or a car, and he always states that he is using a bicycle.”

Katherine’s complaint says he was making a DoorDash delivery when he crashed into Tesa Steele near 88thand Capitol. Katherine said an SUV in front of him made a sudden lane change which caused him to run into Steele.

“You don’t need a driver’s license to ride a bike,” Westmoreland said. “The issue comes in when someone selects the option that they’ll use a bike but then use a vehicle. They’re delivering food and the faster they go, the more money they make.”

Additionally, Westmoreland says people with a valid driver’s license, valid insurance, and valid vehicle ownership can sign up for the app and then allow others to work through their log-in information; think sharing a Netflix password.

“They’re giving access to that app to individuals that are not able to get access to that app,” Westmoreland said. “Which is the loophole. If you have someone who owns a vehicle that is giving the vehicle to someone that’s not licensed, I want to stick my foot on their neck and hold them responsible too.”

In the 60th and Fond du Lac Avenue deadly crash, Sandifer’s mother let her use the car the day of the crash. Sandifer was taking her younger sister to a doctor’s appointment. Sandifer’s mother told police, “…after the appointment [Sandifer] and [her sister] were going to drive for Door Dash [sic].” The complaint does not detail how Sandifer signed up for the delivery service.

According to DoorDash’s website, drivers must be at least 18 years old, have a smartphone, a valid driver’s license, vehicle insurance, and a clean driving record. However, it does allow individuals to sign up for the service as contractors and hire people to work under them as their personnel. The bylaws say the personnel are required to meet all requirements applicable to the contractor.

It's unclear if Katherine or Sandifer were operating as DoorDash drivers in this fashion.

