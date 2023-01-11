Three Milwaukee police chases in a matter of hours Tuesday night

MILWAUKEE — It was a busy Tuesday night for Milwaukee police out on the roads with three police chases in less than four hours.

We've seen reports of nearly a dozen chases since the start of this year.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Separate Milwaukee police pursuits end in crash and arrest

One of the pursuits Tuesday night came to a quick end at the 100 block of West Concordia Avenue, after a driver fleeing from police slammed into a parked car. Luckily, no one was in the parked car when the crash happened. Police say a 31-year-old suspect was arrested.

There were two more police chases in Milwaukee Tuesday night. On the city's south side near 5th and Holt, police say a fleeing car went over a curb and became disabled, ending the chase. Police say three men were arrested.

A man wanted for a 'violent crime' was also chased by police Tuesday night. It came to an end after police say the 34-year-old slammed his car into a median near Teutonia and Hampton.

From the information Milwaukee police have shared with TMJ4, there have been at least 11 police chases since the start of this year. It happened at all hours, all over the city. Police say at least four of these chases started because of reckless driving.

Milwaukee's pursuit policy has evolved over the years. Prior to 2017, officers could only chase a car if they had probable cause people inside the vehicle were involved in a violent felony. Today, it has expanded to cracking down on drug dealing and reckless driving.

It does not come without risks. The most serious incident happened five days ago. It started in a Sherman Park parking lot but quickly came to an end when police say suspects began to fire several gunshots at officers near 100th and West Capitol Drive. Police say the stolen car out of West Bend was later found abandoned.

Police hope people think twice about fleeing to keep our community safer.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip