Separate Milwaukee police pursuits end in crash and arrest

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police pursuit ended in an arrest near 1st and Concordia on Tuesday.

Milwaukee police say the pursuit of a reckless driver began around 7:30 p.m. near 6th and Walnut. It ended near 1st and Concordia when the fleeing driver struck a parked, unoccupied car.

A 31-year-old man was arrested following a short foot chase. No injuries were reported. A firearm and suspected narcotics were recovered, police say.

Earlier in the evening, a separate police pursuit began shortly before 6 p.m. near 26th and Atkinson. Police were pursuing a car being driven by a 34-year-old Milwaukee man who was wanted for a violent crime.

The pursuit ended near Cornell and Teutonia when the suspect struck a median and experienced mechanical failure, police say.

The 34-year-old man was arrested after a short foot pursuit.

Charges in both investigations are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Around 10 p.m. Tuesday night, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said another MPD police pursuit ended in a crash, closing the southbound I-43 Holt Ave. off-ramp to go west.

