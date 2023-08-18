Residents react to new speed limit now posted along Prospect Avenue

MILWAUKEE — Orange flags above newly posted speed limit signs along Prospect Avenue in Milwaukee are a reminder to drivers to slow down.

The speed limit was just lowered to 25 MPH.

On Friday, TMJ4's Ryan Jenkins grabbed a speed radar gun and headed to the area to see if drivers were following the new rules.

Most were, but not all.

"I've seen them going 50 plus MPH," said Charles Hadinger who has lived on Prospect Avenue for nearly six years.

"It's scary, it's infuriating," he said about the speeding. He said he believes it is particularly dangerous in the summertime and during festival season. But, he's pleased with the new engineering updates and lower speeds.

"I think it's working a little bit," he said. "I've noticed a few people going a little slower."

He believes the changes happening along Prospect Avenue will be obeyed and respected by those who already follow the law.

He thinks there are other things that could still be done to help cut down on the dangerous reckless driving he sees in his neighborhood.

"I would like to see law enforcement take more aggressive action about pulling people over for speeding and I would also be in favor of an electronic system that digitally measures speed limits and sends out citations to the owner of that vehicle," Hadinger said.

Patty Grebe lives just up the block from Charles. She said she has lived near Prospect Avenue for nearly 20 years.

"I just wonder where the speed limit signs were before, you know," Grebe said. "I never knew what the speed limit was on these streets."

She said the upgrades are encouraging, especially for someone who lives at St. John's On the Lake, near where a longtime resident was hit and killed in 2022 while crossing the street.

Police have told TMJ4 News that their traffic safety unit does deploy in the area to enforce laws.

In addition to the new speed limit, the city's Department of Public Works also said they have changed walk-signal timing and plan to add raised crosswalks, concrete bump-outs, or other traffic-calming infrastructure in the years ahead.

"That is encouraging, but I think we need a little more police presence," said Grebe.

The new speed limit appears to be a slowdown that is welcomed by longtime residents of the East Side neighborhood.

