Project Drive Safer: Unreasonably loud muffler noises are illegal in Wisconsin

NEW BERLIN, Wis. — The customers keep coming in at Wisconsin Muffler in New Berlin. On any given day Aton Alexander said they do about 40-50 emissions tests a day.

"A customer normally brings the vehicle in and it takes about 5 to 10 minutes," said Alexander.

Each part of the exhaust system is a primary component of your vehicle, including the muffler.

Anton said if you notice your vehicle making a loud noise, that could be an indication that the muffler needs to be serviced.

In the state of Wisconsin, the law states vehicles must be equipped with an adequate muffler to prevent any excessive or unusual noise or annoying smoke.

The law also mentions that the exhaust system shouldn’t be modified to increase the noise above what is emitted by the muffler originally installed on the vehicle. Cut-outs, bypasses, and similar devices are not permitted.

The fine for having no muffler or a defective muffler is $98.80 and 0 points. The fine for an illegal muffler is $124.00 and 0 points. Subsection (2) would include aftermarket resonator mufflers or straight exhaust pipes in which the baffling inside the muffler were removed completely or in the case of resonators, the baffling is configured to produce high-pitched sounds which are above those of the factory-made muffler system.

347.39 Mufflers.



(1) No person shall operate on a highway any motor vehicle subject to registration unless such motor vehicle is equipped with an adequate muffler in constant operation and properly maintained to prevent any excessive or unusual noise or annoying smoke. This subsection also applies to motor bicycles. (2) No muffler or exhaust system on any vehicle mentioned in sub. (1) shall be equipped with a cutout, bypass or similar device nor shall there be installed in the exhaust system of any such vehicle any device to ignite exhaust gases so as to produce flame within or without the exhaust system. No person shall modify the exhaust system of any such motor vehicle in a manner which will amplify or increase the noise emitted by the motor of such vehicle above that emitted by the muffler originally installed on the vehicle, and such original muffler shall comply with all the requirements of this section.



(3) In this section, “muffler" means a device consisting of a series of chambers of baffle plates or other mechanical design for receiving exhaust gases from an internal combustion engine and which is effective in reducing noise.



