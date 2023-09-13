Project Drive Safer: Steps to take if you find yourself in a crash

WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — On a daily basis, we witness crashes causing traffic gridlock on the interstate.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, last year alone, there were nearly 129,000 reported crashes across Wisconsin.

If you find yourself involved in a crash, it is vital to know the necessary steps to take.

First, assess the situation for injuries; if there are any, dial 911 immediately. Ensure you have essential information readily available, including the crash location, the number of individuals injured, and any lane blockages.

"You want to make sure to steer it or clear it. So if your vehicle is drive-able and no one is hurt, try your best to get that vehicle out of traffic," said Trooper Corey.

Next, Trooper John Corey, with the Wisconsin State Patrol, said it's important to make yourself as visible as possible by activating your hazard lights and propping up your vehicle's hood to signal to other motorists that you require assistance.

"Then wait in your vehicle with your seat belt on until law enforcement arrives," said Trooper Corey.

For fellow drivers on the road, if you encounter flashing lights from emergency responders or tow truck operators, remember to promptly change lanes, allowing them the space they need to work safely. If it's not possible to change lanes, then reduce your speed; remember, it's the law.

To help prevent yourself from being in a crash, Trooper Corey said the most important thing to do is pay attention and wear a seatbelt.

"That our phones are down, that we are being attentive to the roadway and also other motorists around us. That we make sure we have that safe following distance as well as operating our vehicle at a safe and reasonable speed," said Trooper Corey.

If you are in a crash, remember your responsibility to stay at the scene and share your information such as your name, registration details, and driver's license.

