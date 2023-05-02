Parents, youth advocates react to reckless driving bus crash

MILWAUKEE — Hours after a reckless driver slammed into a parked school bus, debris still sits on the curb outside of Morse Middle School. Parents say it wasn't a matter of if this would happen, but when.

Mylee Thao-Xiong says dangerous driving is a norm around her daughters' school.

“They’ve been going to this school for three years now. Every day when I drop them off or pick them up, you see reckless drivers everywhere,” said Thao-Xiong.

According to MPD calls for service, since 2020 there have been 74 reckless driving calls in the area immediately surrounding the school.

Police are still looking for the driver who ran from the scene outside the school on Monday. Video from the moment it happened shows it was likely teenagers driving the stolen car.

Blurred video: Reckless driver slams into bus

LaNelle Ramey, the director of Mentor Greater Milwaukee, says kids often get bad behavior from witnessing it themselves

“Young people aren't necessarily doing all this reckless driving, but they're mirroring a lot what of they see adults do,” Ramey explained.

Mikkaal Merriwether works inside the middle school and saw the crushed car on his way into the building Monday morning.

He says he's seeing the trend of reckless driving in kids move in the wrong direction.

“I just try to continue to remind the kids as I’m in the school, that this is not going to impact your life in a positive way and there's other ways to have fun and enjoy yourself and this is going to hurt yourself in the long run,” Merriweather said.

Ramey says that kind of mentorship is what kids need to make sure they're on the right path.

“They're searching for something. How do we fill that gap of 'something.' It’s really just kids that need to hear they're supported they're loved and someone cares about them.”

Now, Ramey and the community are focusing on helping the kids affected by today's tragedy.

Anyone interested in joining a mentorship program or creating one in their area can contact Mentor Greater Milwaukee.



