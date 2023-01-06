Neighbors speak out about high speeds on Good Hope Road following a deadly crash

MILWAUKEE — People on Milwaukee's north side are speaking out after a deadly crash by sharing their concerns for Good Hope Road.

TMJ4 Brian F. stands at the corner of Good Hope Road and 92nd St.

On New Year’s Day at 7:30 a.m., a 52-year-old Menomonee Falls man was killed and three other people were hurt in a crash near 98th and Good Hope Road. According to a news release from police, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man was driving eastbound "at a high rate of speed" when he crashed into another car with three people inside.

TMJ4 Car parts remain on the side of the road near 98th St. and Good Hope Road from a deadly car crash that happened on New Year's Day.

Brian F., who did not want to give his last name, says his mother lives nearby and he often sees cars speeding.

"The cars are fast and quick,” said Brian.

He says it worries him because his mom has to walk to the Walgreens near 92nd and Good Hope.

"It is not safe 'cause the cars go fast like I say, and she trying to cross the street and the cars don't stop for her or nothing,” said Brian.

In November, the TMJ4 I-Team looked into how fast people travel on Good Hope Road. Almost every single vehicle was going over the posted speed limit of 40 miles per hour. Numbers from the Milwaukee Police Department at the time showed since 2017, 71 speeding citations had been issued, averaging 23.1 miles per hour over the speed limit.

TMJ4 Michael Johnson is on the phone with his sister Denise Woji standing next to the crash site. They have lived by 98th and Good Hope Road for more than a decade.

Michael Johnson and his sister Denise Woji have lived by 98th and Good Hope Road for more than a decade. Denise was not able to go on camera but spoke to us over the phone about what she has seen outside her door.

“As I have been living there, there are three major accidents that I have been aware of,” said Woji.

She and her brother believe there are enough police patrols on the street. They just live on a busy road.

"On a given day you can have four police cars out and they are always stopping speeders,” said Woji.

"When you have two highways in each direction, you have 45 and 43, so you have a very busy street,” said Johnson.

We spoke to other people in Denise and Michael's neighborhood. They say they try to avoid Good Hope Road during peak rush hour because it is so busy.

