Driver high on meth in deadly 98th and Good Hope crash, police say

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — A 21-year-old man is facing charges after prosecutors say he was drunk and high on meth when he crashed into another vehicle in Menomonee Falls, killing one person and injuring two others.

The speedometer in the suspect's vehicle was also stuck at 110 miles per hour, authorities say.

Juan C. Felix-Avendano was charged with the following:

Homicide by Intoxicated Use of Vehicle

Homicide by Use of Vehicle with PAC

Injury by Intoxicated Use/Vehicle

Injury/Use Veh. w/ PAC - Pass < Age 16

According to a criminal complaint, the crash happened at 98th and Good Hope Road around 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 1. Officers there found two cars with a total of four passengers, identified as:

Juan Feliz-Avendano was the driver of the Volkswagen

The driver of the Toyota Rav4

The front seat passenger of the Toyota Rav4. This victim died at the hospital.

The right rear passenger of the Toyota Rav4. This victim was put on life support, in critical condition.

Investigators believe the suspect's speedometer was stuck at 110 miles per hour and open bottles of beer were in the suspect's vehicle. The vehicle came to a rest in the eastbound lanes of Good Hope, while the Rav4 was in the westbound lanes. Detectives conclude the suspect rammed the back of the Rav4.

The State Crime Lab confirmed Felix-Avendano's blood alcohol level was .147. The BAC legal limit in Wisconsin is .08.

During a police interview, Felix-Avendano told police he had smoked crystal meth after he drank several beers and a glass shot. He continued drinking during a New Year's Eve party at his home.

He said he didn't remember leaving the house nor getting into his car, but he did remember the impact of the crash. He woke up in the hospital. He admitted to being responsible for the crash, according to the criminal complaint. He said he has never had a U.S. license.

A $250,000 cash bond was issued for Felix-Avendano. He is set to be back in court for his preliminary hearing on Jan. 12.

Who are the victims in the 98th and Good Hope Road crash

According to previous TMJ4 News reporting, George and Jan Schimming and their son Craig were on their way to Eastbrook Church Sunday when police say a driver, who was speeding and had been drinking, crashed into them. 52-year-old Craig Schimming did not survive the crash.

George, 76, and Jan, 78, are being treated at Froedtert Hospital. People who live near where the crash happened say they are saddened but not surprised by this tragedy. They say that they see speeding and reckless driving every day along Good Hope Road.

“We want to have a city that’s safe,” said Matt Erickson, Senior Pastor of Eastbrook Church. “This is the last thing anyone wants to see happening on any street, in any part of the city, to anybody. As a church, we want to be part of the solution because this can’t keep happening."

