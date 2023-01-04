Pastor speaks out about family hit by a reckless driver on way to church

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — A local faith community is rallying around a Menomonee Falls family touched by tragedy.

George and Jan Schimming and their son Craig were on their way to Eastbrook Church Sunday when police say a driver, who was speeding and had been drinking, crashed into them.

Police arrested the 21-year-old driver, and charges are being reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

52-year-old Craig Schimming did not survive the crash.

George, 76, and Jan, 78, are being treated at Froedtert Hospital.

The crash happened on Good Hope Road near 98th Street around 7:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.

People who live near where the crash happened say they are saddened but not surprised by this tragedy. They say that they see speeding and reckless driving every day along Good Hope Road.

“We want to have a city that’s safe,” said Matt Erickson, Senior Pastor of Eastbrook Church. “This is the last thing anyone wants to see happening on any street, in any part of the city, to anybody. As a church, we want to be part of the solution because this can’t keep happening."

Erickson has been in touch with the Schimming family while they are in the hospital.

“They have a very strong faith,” Erickson said. “They were a big part of this community.”

Erickson says Craig had special needs. He was active with Special Olympics Wisconsin and was a gentle giant. His mom, Jan, was his most fierce advocate. They volunteered together at Eastbrook’s preschool, and Craig was a beloved greeter at church services.

“When people were walking in the doors, he’d be the person there with a smile to hand them their bulletin and say hello,” Erickson said. “A lot of people knew and loved Craig because of that. He was such a loving man. He truly loved interacting with others.”

