'Move Over' law: Trooper explains what many drivers miss about Wisconsin Act 115

KENOSHA, Wis. — Trooper Michael Knowlton knows how dangerous the job can be: Reckless drivers traveling well beyond the speed limit on the interstate in Kenosha County. On Monday, a driver in a black Tesla went 97 miles per hour in a 70-mile-per-hour zone.

"In a 70 zone, 27 over the speed limit is six points on the license and a fine of $301.30 before court cost and mandatory suspicion of the driver's license," said Knowlton. "You really have to have your head on a swivel around here and to me, it's second nature."

While enforcing the speed limit or helping a motorist, Trooper Knowlton says drivers should move over or slow down for emergency vehicles. It's the law here in Wisconsin.

"When people tell you they slowed down to 60-65 when the speed limit is 70, that's not really slowing down. Slow down, give me 4 or 5 seconds to try to make my job as safe as possible," said Trooper Knowlton.

On Monday, many of the drivers gave the trooper space during a traffic stop or when helping a driver, but that's not always the case.

According to AAA Wisconsin, there were nearly 2,400 crashes involving emergency vehicles in Wisconsin between 2017 and 2021. Roughly 735 people were hurt and five have been killed. Trooper Knowlton was also hit while in his vehicle on the side of the road back in 2017.

"I had a good idea I was going to get hit, they struck my Explorer going 60 miles per hour," said Trooper Knowlton.

In addition to the "Move Over" law, to make work zones safer for emergency responders and construction crews, in 2021 a state law went into effect that bans cell phone use in an emergency response area, doubles fines for certain violations that lead to injury in an emergency response area, and protect workers in construction, maintenance, and utility work areas. Wisconsin Act 115 creates new and strict penalties for drivers who injure or kill a worker on the side of the road. Trooper Knowlton says behind every uniform is a person wanting to get home to their family at the end of the day.

Here's the law about passing stopped emergency or roadside service vehicle

346.072 Passing stopped emergency or roadside service vehicles.

(1g) In this section, “emergency or roadside service vehicle" means any of the following:



(a) An authorized emergency vehicle giving visual signal. (b) A tow truck flashing red lamps, as required by s. 347.26 (6) (b).



(c) Any road machinery or motor vehicle used in highway construction or maintenance displaying the lights specified in s. 347.23 (1) (a) or (b) or, with respect to a motor vehicle, displaying the lights specified in s. 347.26 (7).



(d) Any vehicle of a public utility, telecommunications carrier, or cooperative association described in s. 347.26 (9) displaying one or more flashing amber lamps as provided in s. 347.26 (9).



(1m) If an emergency or roadside service vehicle is parked or standing on or within 12 feet of a roadway, the operator of a motor vehicle approaching the emergency or roadside service vehicle shall proceed with due regard for all other traffic and shall do either of the following:



(a) Move the motor vehicle into a lane that is not the lane nearest the parked or standing emergency or roadside service vehicle and continue traveling in that lane until safely clear of the emergency or roadside service vehicle. This paragraph applies only if the roadway has at least two lanes for traffic proceeding in the direction of the approaching motor vehicle and if the approaching motor vehicle may change lanes safely and without interfering with any vehicular traffic.



(b) Slow the motor vehicle, maintaining a safe speed for traffic conditions, and operate the motor vehicle at a reduced speed until completely past the emergency or roadside service vehicle. This paragraph applies only if the roadway has only one lane for traffic proceeding in the direction of the approaching motor vehicle or if the approaching motor vehicle may not change lanes safely and without interfering with any vehicular traffic. (2) In addition to any penalty imposed under s. 346.17 (2), any person violating this section shall have his or her operating privilege suspended as provided in s. 343.30 (1o).



The fine for this violation is $187.00 and 3 points. Emergency vehicles and roadside service vehicles place themselves in danger to ensure roadways are safe for the motoring public. Whether removing disabled vehicles, fixing signage, removing roadway debris, or enforcing motoring violations, vehicles are required to either move over to the next lane of traffic or if that is not safe to do so, slow to a reduced speed until clear of the emergency or roadside vehicle.

