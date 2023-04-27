Milwaukee committee passes tow, impound ordinance to punish reckless drivers

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee's Public Health and Safety Committee has approved an ordinance they see as another tool to hold reckless drivers accountable.

The ordinance, co-sponsored by Alderman Michael Murphy, allows the city to tow and impound a car if the owner is cited for reckless driving and has a prior unpaid reckless driving fine. Earlier this month, Gov. Evers signed a bill into law allowing municipalities to enforce those measures.

Murphy admits the scope of the law is narrow but believes it will help the city's chronic reckless driving problem.

"I think they will [think twice] when their car is taken," said Murphy. "When the next step is you're not just going to throw that ticket in your backseat. And the officer says, guess what, I'm towing your vehicle."

To get a car out of impound, you have 90 days to pay all outstanding reckless driving fines, which range from $400 max for a first offense and $1,000 max for subsequent offenses.

Offenders also must pay for the cost of the tow — $105 for a regular tow and $125 for a flatbed — as well as the $20 daily charge to store the vehicle at impound.

"I think that honestly at this point it's worth a shot," said Larry Williams II, who spoke to TMJ4 while on a walk by the tow lot. "I feel like you can't go wrong with trying something new."

The ordinance will be up for a vote before the full Common Council next month. If passed, Mayor Cavalier Johnson will then have to sign it into law. Alderman Murphy said he believes it has the support it needs to pass.

"Honestly, we’re at a stage right now where we’re having to deal with police chasing the reckless drivers or [we're] having to just avoid the reckless drivers," said Williams II. "And none of that is working. So, at this point, we've got to think outside the box."

