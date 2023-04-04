New reckless driving law: Where cities and towns in Milwaukee County stand

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — A new Wisconsin law allows cities to tow reckless drivers if they have unpaid fines. A city just has to enact an ordinance that allows that tow policy. The City of Milwaukee Alderman Michael Murphy says he already has an ordinance in the works to introduce to the Common Council. TMJ4 News checked in with the other 19 municipalities around Milwaukee County to see where they stand.

From West Allis to Greenfield, the feeling on reckless driving is similar.

"We have been dealing with way too many reckless driving complaints in all parts of the city,” said West Allis Mayor Dan Devine.

“In the City of Greenfield, on a daily basis, we pull over dozens and dozens of traffic violators,” said Greenfield Mayor Michael Neitzke.

Both mayors say they have wanted more legislation from the state that allows tougher penalties against reckless drivers. On Monday, Gov. Evers signed a measure that allows cities to enact an ordinance to authorize police to tow a reckless driver's vehicle if they have a prior reckless driving fine that hasn't been paid within the last four years.

A driver then has to pay those fines, along with the tow and impound fees, within 90 days or they lose their car. Both mayors say they are excited about the law but only consider it a step in the fight against reckless driving.

"There are people that are just reckless and don't care,” said Neitzke. "People that don't register their vehicles, that don't pay their tickets, that are driving after revocation, that aren't even licensed to drive or old enough to drive. This won't have much of an impact."

TMJ4 News contacted all 19 municipalities in Milwaukee County about this new legislation. Many communities say they are not ready to comment on their plans, but some communities like Bayside said they are too small and do not have enough resources to enact a tow policy.

West Allis' mayor says even if this law doesn't solve reckless driving, it does put people on notice that they could lose their vehicle if they don't take accountability.

"This is a good message to send. We are fed up with reckless driving and we are going to do everything we can to fight it,” said Devine.

The mayor of West Allis says the city is writing an ordinance to enact this new law. That should be out in front of the Common Council on April 18. The mayor of Greenfield says the city is still working on one.

