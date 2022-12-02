MCTS driver details the impacts reckless driving can have on the public transit system

MILWAUKEE — What is it like in the driver's seat aboard Milwaukee County buses? As part of TMJ4's Project: Drive Safer, a year-long commitment to telling stories that we hope will combat reckless driving, Ryan Jenkins went for a ride with a Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) instructor who shared the impacts reckless driving has on a system that gives more than 14 million rides on Milwaukee County streets per year.

While driving through Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood with instructor Eric Christon, it was clear that safety is a driving factor behind the wheel. Christon has been with the transit system for eight years.

"We've seen a lot of accidents. We've had a lot of accidents that happen in front of the bus station and stuff," said Christon. "People are on their phones, eating, so they're not as focused on the road. So, we're watching for them also."

Christon shared safety techniques that drivers use to avoid crashes. He said the techniques are something that all drivers on the road can use.

First, he talked about the "Triple L.C."

"Look ahead, look around, leave room and communicate," he explained.

Also, he mentioned the "Rock 'N Roll."

"We're stopped at a light or a stop sign, I rock forward to see what's coming first," he said. "If nothing's coming, we keep rolling."

MCTS also showed off a new feature that they're testing on some MCTS buses. It's an escape window that allows drivers to escape, if necessary following a crash.

Thankfully, the windows haven't had to be used, but MCTS is trying to be proactive in terms of safety.

Ron McCorkel, Director of Maintenance at MCTS, took TMJ4 inside the body shop where buses can take up to two years to repair after being crashed into by reckless drivers. Buses that some riders may call their only form of transportation.

"We know (riders) have to get places. They have to get to medical appointments, they have to get to work, they have to get to school," said McCorkel who said he takes his job seriously and personally.

Multiple buses inside the shop required hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars to repair. At least one bus, which was only a couple of years old, is completely totaled after being hit by a vehicle that ran a red light.

"She was able to walk out of this bus," said McCorkel while examining serve damage to the bus. "This is why, though, we're looking at switching to a new window design because the operator if she was trapped in there and there were serious issues. She struck in there until first responders get there."

McCorkel called red light running "the greatest fear every day" when he comes to work.

It's a story that serves as a reminder of the impacts reckless driving can have on a system used to keep Milwaukee's neighbors moving.

Starting Sunday you'll hear TMJ4's new public service announcement playing on all MCTS buses throughout the day as we continue to work to change the reality of reckless driving together.

