Mayor Johnson to sign reckless driving ordinance related to impounding vehicles

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson will be signing a reckless driving ordinance Friday, related to the impounding of vehicles. The City of Milwaukee's Public Health and Safety Committee approved the ordinance last month.

The ordinance, co-sponsored by Alderman Michael Murphy, allows the city to tow and impound a car if the owner is cited for reckless driving and has a prior unpaid reckless driving fine. Earlier this month, Gov. Evers signed a bill into law allowing municipalities to enforce those measures.

To get a car out of impound, you have 90 days to pay all outstanding reckless driving fines, which range from $400 max for a first offense and $1,000 max for subsequent offenses.

Offenders also must pay for the cost of the tow — $105 for a regular tow and $125 for a flatbed — as well as the $20 daily charge to store the vehicle at impound.

