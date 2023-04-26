'It tears my heart apart': Non-licensed driver charged in woman's death

Watch this I-Team report on Wednesday on TMJ4 News at 6:00

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mother is heartbroken following the loss of her youngest daughter, Tesa Steele.

Tesa Steele was crossing the street at 88th and Capitol on March 30 when she was struck and killed.

“Tesa was a lovely, fun person, she was. She had her ways like everybody else. She was just loveable,” said Patricia McGee, Tesa’s mother.

McGee is left with questions about the driver who is accused of hitting and killing Tesa.

According to a criminal complaint, Latrell Katherine was driving east down W. Capitol Dr. when the SUV in front of him made a sudden lane change.

The complaint says right after he passed the SUV, he hit Tesa who had walked into the street.

“He knocked my daughter’s shoes off her feet. Her coat off her back,” said McGee.

When interviewed by police on scene, Katherine “…admitted he never had a driver’s license.”

Because of past driving convictions, the State of Wisconsin took away Katherine’s ability to get a license in 2021.

“When I hear it, it tears my heart apart. Because I don’t know how anybody lets somebody use their car or drive a car without a license,” said McGee.

Katherine is currently charged in this case with Operating While Suspended (Causing Death).

He faces up to six years in prison.

It is a charge dozens of others face in Milwaukee County.

Since 2019, there have been at least 35 other drivers involved in crashes where someone died, and their driver’s license was suspended, according to data from Milwaukee County Circuit Court.

Mother wants justice for her daughter

As for Patricia McGee, she wants justice for her daughter.

“There’s two sides to a story. Her side was she’s dead. And his side he saying whatever he want to say. And God knows it all,” said McGee.

McGee’s family will lay Tesa to rest Thursday. They are asking those who attend the service to wear yellow, Tesa’s favorite color.

Katherine is due back in court May 19 for a scheduling conference.

