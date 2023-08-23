Extreme heat could cause pavement buckling, drivers urged to use caution

MILWAUKEE — As the temperatures heat up, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is urging drivers to use extra caution when traveling out on the roadway as the extreme heat could create conditions for pavement problems.

According to WisDOT, when very hot conditions occur, it causes the pavement slabs to expand and push against one another. If the pressure is great enough, the pavement can buckle and create unexpected bumps or dips.

It’s something we saw last year in June. The extremely hot temperatures caused the payment to buckle along I-94 at Calhoun Road and along Highway 31 in Caledonia, crews made emergency repairs after that section of the road buckled.

WisDOT has these safety tips to anticipate pavement bucking.

While it's difficult to predict if, or where, buckling may occur, WisDOT offers these tips:



Slow down, buckle up, and focus your full attention on the roadway.

Watch for slowing traffic and be ready to move over for all roadside workers, including highway crews as they repair damaged pavement.

Before your trip, check 511wi.gov for the latest information on any incidents or delays. Live video feeds are now available via the 511 Wisconsin traffic cameras.​

If necessary, report serious pavement issues by calling 911. Be ready to provide specific location information.

