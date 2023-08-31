3 children hit by cars on Milwaukee streets in a matter of days

MILWAUKEE — In a matter of days, three children have been hit by cars in separate incidents on Milwaukee streets.

Two of the crashes happened on different parts of West Florist Avenue.

Alan Glazewski was home on West Florist Avenue Wednesday night when he heard a crash around 6:30. First responders said a driver hit a 10-year-old girl riding a bike near Florist and 39th Street.

Glazewski thought two cars had collided.

"Because it sounded bad, but then I heard whoever was on the ground screaming," Glazewski said.

Milwaukee Police said on the same street about three hours earlier and a few miles west near North 80th Street a car hit a 13-year-old girl who was walking. There is a high school close by.

In both cases, MPD says the young people hit were taken to a hospital with non-fatal injuries. Both drivers stayed on the scene and are cooperating.

"It's a little too late. People just got to slow down," Glazewski.

According to MPD data, 84 children, ages 17 and younger, have been hit by a vehicle so far this year. In all of 2022, that number was 96. In 2021, 88 children were hit by vehicles.

"That's just a shame. I just don't get where people got to do all this. Going so fast, why are you in such a hurry to get somewhere," Glazewski said.

The Wednesday crashes follow the death of 11-year-old Tyrone Reese. Investigators said he was riding a bike on Fond du Lac Avenue on Sunday when a driver who was racing hit him.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip