23-year-old who crashed into home near 60th & Capitol identified as Latrone White

MILWAUKEE — Latrone White, 23, has been identified as the young man who died when he lost control of his car and crashed into a house on 60th Street between Melvina and Capitol on Sunday around 10 a.m.

Family and friends of White say he was a good person, a kind coworker on the cleanup crew at Froedtert Hospital, and a father to a little girl who loved him dearly.

White's older sister says White dropped her off at work Sunday morning but never made it home. She got a call hours later while still at work that her brother had been killed in a crash.

Police say White and the driver of another car, a 44-year-old man who was taken into custody and could face charges, were speeding down 60th street together when White swerved to miss a vehicle turning at Capitol. Investigators say White lost control of his car, crossed the center median, and crashed into a house.

Luckily, the home is empty. Neighbors say no one has lived in it for a while.

A lot of people have been stopping outside the home to look at the wreckage.

Monday morning, two of White's friends stopped to leave flowers at the scene of the crash. They were greeted by Malcolm Hunt, a Vietnam Veteran and retired Milwaukee police officer. Hunt goes to scenes of violence and reckless driving every day around the city to try and comfort family and friends.

“I live in this neighborhood and know that 60th and Capitol has got to be one of the most dangerous intersections in the city,” said Hunt. “The driving is out of control. It’s not fair for these children to be dying.”

“There’s a lot of reckless driving and cars racing,” said Keosha Wilks, who lives a few houses down from where the crash happened. “I’ve always been scared that a car was going to crash into my house. You can hear cars speeding by at all hours. Crossing 60th Street to get to my bus stop is so scary. It’s like cars purposely speed up when they see you crossing. Sometimes I have to hurry and run.”

