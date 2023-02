MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police and Fire Departments are currently on scene of an accident that involved a car and a house.

The incident happened just after 10 a.m. on Sunday when a car crashed into a residential home near the 60th and Melvina.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office confirms one adult male was killed as a result of the crash. More information on this accident will be provided as it becomes available.

