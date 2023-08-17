16-year-old Milwaukee teen learning to drive around reckless drivers

MILWAUKEE — The Greater Milwaukee Urban League has a pilot program underway offering free to low-cost drivers education for students ages 15 to 17. TMJ4 News has been following along with a 16-year-old in the program as she works to get her license.

Aniya Stroyier is starting her behind-the-wheel classes. She has one word when it comes to driving on the streets of Milwaukee.

"Terrifying,” said Aniya.

Drivers Education Instructor Stevie Davis with Easy Method Driving School says that is not uncommon. For nearly two decades he has been helping people of all ages get their license.

"That is like a milestone in your life,” said Davis. "I have 342 perfect scores from my students."

One of his secrets is gloves.

"A lot of them are scared or nervous, so I have a bunch of gloves in the car. So I show them how to turn,” said Davis as he demonstrates how to let the wheel slide through your hands. "Loosen your grip a little bit and it slides back like that."

After a few run-throughs while the car was in park, it was time to hit the road. There were a couple of hard brakes and times Davis had to hold the wheel with Aniya. But she practiced stopping and turning through the north side neighborhoods. She even drove some of the main roads like Hampton Ave. and Silver Spring Dr.

"When you are teaching people how to drive they have to experience how people drive on the streets and they know I stress defensive driving,” said Davis.

And defensive driving quickly became part of the lesson. Less than 30 minutes in, another driver pulled up next to Aniya in the bike lane and ran the red light. She also experienced the Milwaukee slide.

"Check behind you, see that car there. See they want to go around in the bike lane illegally,” said Davis.

He says seeing this is all part of the learning process.

“They are the dangerous ones. You just react out of fear and nervousness and you'll get over that the more you drive,” said Davis.

Aniya says it was hard being steady behind the wheel but says this lesson was a good start.

"I'm probably going to get better hopefully and not hold the steering wheel too tight. Besides that today was kind of fun,” said Aniya.

Along with completing behind-the-wheel classes, Aniya must also complete 50 hours of supervised driving with someone over 21 years old to get her license. She says that will be her focus because she does not want to get her license until she feels confident driving.

